Russia hopes for full restoration of transport communication through Lachin corridor
Russia hopes for full restoration of transport communication through Lachin corridor
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Russia is concerned about reports about the blocking of the Lachin corridor, which is caused by disagreements between the sides on the exploitation of mines in the region, said Anna Evstigneeva, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, at a UN Security Council meeting on the situation around the Lachin corridor.

"The Lachin corridor provides a link between Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia. In accordance with the trilateral statement of the leaders of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan of November 9, 2020, the Lachin corridor is under the control of Russian peacekeeping forces, which remain the guarantor of stability in the region and effectively carry out their tasks. It is important that at the time of signing the statement, the parties undertook corresponding commitments, which must be strictly observed, including in order not to create problems for the lives of the population. We hope that full-fledged transport links will be restored in the near future. Russia is taking measures and making every possible effort to resolve the situation in the Lachin corridor as quickly as possible. As a result of this work it was possible to achieve the resumption of gas supply to Nagorno-Karabakh and the partial unblocking of movement along the corridor. The terms of the visit of Azerbaijani environmentalists to the mines are being agreed upon," she noted.

"We urge Azerbaijan and Armenia to refrain from steps that contribute to increased tension, as well as to follow the trilateral statements of the leaders of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan. We are confident that the full implementation of the provisions of these statements is a more stable formula for the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Their implementation will create conditions for maintaining stable peace in the South Caucasus, which is in the interests not only of the countries of the region, but also of all their neighbors," she said.

"We assume that all contentious issues between Armenia and Azerbaijan should be resolved exclusively through diplomacy, and border issues should be resolved within the framework of a bilateral commission on the delimitation and demarcation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border with Russia's advisory assistance."
