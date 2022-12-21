Armenia's Representative to UN: Azerbaijan's criminal policy may lead to humanitarian catastrophe in Nagorno-Karabakh

The communication with Nagorno-Karabakh has been interrupted since December 12 because Azerbaijan has blocked the only road, Mher Margaryan, Permanent Representative of Armenia to the UN, said at the UN Security Council meeting on the situation around the Lachin corridor.



The relevance of the problem is due to the situation developing as a humanitarian crisis. It was created by Azerbaijan as an illegal blockade against the population of Nagorno-Karabakh, directly violating its own obligations, in particular the trilateral statement of November 9, 2020, as well as international obligations, he noted. As of December 12, communication with Nagorno-Karabakh was cut off as Azerbaijan began a massive protest campaign along the Lachin corridor, blocking the only road to Nagorno-Karabakh. This is done in violation of point 6 of the trilateral statement, according to which the Lachin corridor should provide communication between Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia, remaining under the control of Russian peacekeeping forces, while the Republic of Azerbaijan should ensure the safe movement of citizens, vehicles and cargoes along the Lachin. By organizing an illegal blockade in the Lachin corridor under the far-fetched pretext of environmental problems, Azerbaijan has brought the population to a disastrous state. This blockade on the "road of life" has led to numerous violations, Margaryan said.



Margaryan added that as a result of blocking the corridor 1,100 citizens of Artsakh were left on the road, unable to reach their homes: Children cannot return to their parents, the transportation of the sick was disrupted, as a result of which one citizen died. There is a shortage of supplies. The heating problem has affected the educational process, depriving children of their right to education.



The Armenian representative to the UN noted that a humanitarian catastrophe could happen in Nagorno-Karabakh, as negotiations with the parties mediated by peacekeepers have not yet produced any results: The previous incidents also prove that the closure of the Lachin corridor is in fact a pre-planned operation, carried out by the authorities of Azerbaijan in order to harm the population of Artsakh and cause a large-scale humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh. Azerbaijan's claims that they have not carried out any restrictions in the Lachin corridor are simply false, he said.



According to him, actions on such a scale are impossible to imagine without the support of the state, while making demands that contradict the provisions of the trilateral statement. The Azerbaijani authorities are behind this, whose aim is to subject the people of Nagorno-Karabakh to ethnic cleansing, he said, noting that a few months ago a village in Nagorno-Karabakh was ethnically cleansed. Mher Margaryan said that if Azerbaijan is interested in conducting an independent assessment of the environmental condition, a UN fact-finding mission should be organized to study the problem.

Right now 120,000 people, including women, children and the elderly, are being held hostage through Azerbaijan's state-sponsored policy of terror, Margayan noted. Azerbaijani representative at the UN Security Council meeting will again try to cover up these gross and mass violations with lies, Margaryan stated. Azerbaijan's aggressive actions and continued provocations prove that in the absence of sanctions the aggressor is encouraging the international community and this council to continue to test the resilience of the international community and this council, he said.



Armenia's post-president at the UN noted that Azerbaijan's claim that it has solved the Karabakh issue contains obvious genocidal aspirations. Mher Margaryan called on the UN Security Council to take steps for Azerbaijan to respect the provisions of the trilateral statement and unblock the corridor.