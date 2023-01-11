News
USA transferring tanks and military equipment to Poland and Lithuania
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

A large number of U.S. Army tanks and military equipment are arriving in the Dutch port of Flissingen and then heading to Poland and Lithuania as part of efforts to strengthen NATO's eastern flank, Reuters reports.

About 1,250 pieces of military equipment are arriving in this port, said Col. Robert Kellam, who oversees the operation on the U.S. side.

These include M-1 Abrams tanks and Bradley infantry fighting vehicles.

The Dutch Armed Forces are helping with maritime security and securing the port area where the tanks and BMPs will be stationed before they continue eastward.
