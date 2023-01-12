Death toll from storms and floods that hit California rises to 18

The death toll from storms and floods that hit the state of California in the western United States has risen to 18, CNN reported. Earlier, 12 casualties were reported.
At least 18 people have died as a result of the storms in the past two weeks alone, floods have flooded streets and fallen trees, the channel reports.
In addition, dozens of highways have fallen into disrepair. Thousands of people have been displaced from their homes and evacuations are still ongoing.
Monterey County officials warn that the peninsula on which the county is located could become an island and be cut off from essential services.
The Monterey Peninsula could become an island again, as it was during the 1995 floods," CNN quoted the local sheriff as saying.