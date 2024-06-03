News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
June 05
USD
387.34
EUR
420.92
RUB
4.36
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
June 05
ՀայEngРус
USD
387.34
EUR
420.92
RUB
4.36
Show news feed
Rheinmetall to invest over €180M into ammunition plant construction in Lithuania
Rheinmetall to invest over €180M into ammunition plant construction in Lithuania
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

German military industry giant Rheinmetall will invest more than 180 million euros into an ammunition production facility in Lithuania, the Economy and Innovation Ministry said on Monday, LRT reports.

Under an investment agreement signed by Lithuanian Economy and Innovation Minister Ausrine Armonaite and the German company after about 10 months of negotiations, Rheinmetall is also expected to create at least 150 jobs in Lithuania.

“Rheinmetall establishing operations in Lithuania is a significant step towards meeting our country’s immediate defence and security needs,” Armonaite was quoted as saying in the statement. “It will help us to ensure uninterrupted access to essential weapons and ammunition, as the products that European defence needs will be produced on Lithuanian soil.”

The new plant is expected to produce tens of thousands of rounds of ammunition per year. The project has been granted the status of state importance, and its specific location will be announced over the upcoming weeks. Deputy Transport and Communication Minister Julius Skackauskas said last week that the construction of the Rheinmetall plant should start in October.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed
Photos