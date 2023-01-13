News
Iran welcomes talks between Syria and Turkey
Region:Turkey, Iran, Middle East
Theme: Politics

 Iran welcomes talks between Syria and Turkey. Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said this, Mehr reports.

Speaking at a joint press conference with his Lebanese counterpart Abdallah Bou Habib in Beirut on Friday, Amir-Abdollahian said: "We are satisfied with the dialogue between Syria and Turkey and we welcome any dialogue and talks to solve the problems between the two countries."

He said the Aastan format should be strengthened to solve existing problems by allowing Syria to participate.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
