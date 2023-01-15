News
Red Cross transports medicine, other supplies from Armenia to Karabakh
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

A truck of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) transported medicine and other supplies from Armenia for the medical facilities of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh). Zara Amatuni, Communication and Prevention Program Manager of the ICRC Armenia office, informed Armenian News-NEWS.am about this.

"The cargo does not belong to the ICRC, it was provided by the government [of Armenia], we have only ensured safe transportation," she added.

Earlier today, five more patients were transferred from Artsakh to Armenia through the mediation of the Red Cross.

Artsakh has been under a complete Azerbaijani blockade for 35 days now, and, as a result, there is a humanitarian crisis there.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
