Newspaper: Armenian PM wants to hold constitutional referendum in spring

Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan said that the constitutional referendum will definitely be held in spring and the Central Election Commission is already carrying out preparatory work for it, the Past newspaper reported, citing its sources.
"While the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh is getting more complicated, the Armenian authorities are consistently working on constitutional changes.
"Next week, the constitutional amendments commission will "enter" the phase of discussing the final version of the draft.
"There have already been professional discussions about the "full" version, in which a number of lawyers serving the authorities have also participated. A number of leading lawyers did not come to the discussion, although they received invitations, and some of them initially declined," the publication added.