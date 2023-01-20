Turkish opposition promises to name candidate to challenge Erdogan in February

The six-party opposition alliance has not yet been able to agree on a single candidate for the upcoming presidential election, according to Reuters. According to Unal Cevikoz, spokesman for the opposition Republican People's Party, a member of the alliance, an appropriate representative will be chosen by the bloc in February.
"The name of the (six-party opposition's) presidential candidate will probably be declared sometime in February," the party spokesman noted.
The alliance of opposition parties is currently still working on internal alignment. According to Reuters, the six political forces are seeking to create a unified platform to challenge Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the upcoming elections.