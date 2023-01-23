Toivo Klaar: Situation around Lachin corridor is serious, solutions have to urgently be found

Toivo Klaar, the European Union (EU) Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia, is arriving in Armenia. In this regard, he wrote as follows on Twitter:
“Back in [Armenia’s capital] Yerevan for a day of meetings. The situation around the Lachin corridor is serious and solutions have to urgently be found. I look forward to discussions to explore ways forward. The EU goal remains a comprehensive Armenia-Azerbaijan settlement.”
Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) has been under a blockade for 43 days now. Since December 12 of last year, Azerbaijan continues to close—under the name of "environmentalists"—the "road of life" connecting Artsakh to the world, thereby stopping traffic and cutting off the only connection of Artsakh citizens with the outside world.
As a result 120,000 people in Artsakh—30,000 of whom are children—welcomed the New Year under a blockade, waiting for the reopening of the aforesaid road. Due to the Azerbaijanis’ closure of this corridor connecting Artsakh to Armenia, 1,100 Artsakh residents—of which 270 are children—cannot return home.