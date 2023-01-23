News
EU sets up civilian mission to promote stability in Armenian border regions
Region:World News, Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The EU Council today agreed to establish the European Union Civilian Mission in Armenia (EUMA) within the framework of the Common Security and Defense Policy (CSDP). The mission aims to promote stability in Armenia's border regions, build confidence on the ground and provide an environment conducive to EU-supported efforts to normalize relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

"The establishment of an EU Mission in Armenia launches a new phase in the EU’s engagement in the South Caucasus. The EU will continue to support de-escalation efforts and is committed to work closely with both sides towards the ultimate goal of sustainable peace in the region," Josep Borrell, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy said in a statement.

The mission will also contribute to mediation efforts in a process led by European Council President Charles Michel.

EUMA will have an initial mandate of two years and its operational headquarters will be in Armenia. The commander of the civilian operation will be Stefano Tomat, EEAS Managing Director of the Civilian Planning and Conduct Capability. The head of mission in charge of field operations will be appointed in the near future.
