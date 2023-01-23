France ready to participate in new EU civil mission in Armenia

France is ready to participate in the EU civilian mission to Armenia, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna tweeted.
"This is a very important decision, and France will be happy to take part in this European mission," she said.
The EU Council agreed to establish a European Union civil mission in Armenia (EUMA) within the framework of the Common Security and Defense Policy (CSDP). The mission aims to promote stability in the border regions of Armenia, to build confidence on the ground and to ensure an environment conducive to EU-supported efforts to normalize relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.
The EUMA will have an initial mandate of two years and its operational headquarters will be in Armenia. The commander of the civilian operation will be Stefano Tomat, EEAS managing director for civilian planning and conduct. The head of mission in charge of field operations will be appointed in the near future.