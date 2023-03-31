News
Head of EU monitoring mission in Armenia: We can’t intervene, we only have binoculars and cameras
Head of EU monitoring mission in Armenia: We can't intervene, we only have binoculars and cameras
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

We cannot intervene; we only have binoculars and cameras at our disposal. This was announced by the head of the EU monitoring mission in Armenia, Markus Ritter, answering the German Deutsche Welle (DW) news agency’s question about what they can do if Azerbaijan attacks Armenia.

Reporters of Politik.am tried to contact the representatives of the EU mission and cover the activities of this mission, but they did not respond to any questions.

A reporter even went to Yeghegnadzor town where this mission is deployed. But in this case as well no one responded to the questions, and they only advised to contact their leader, who was in Yerevan at that time.
