Turkey presidential staff dismisses reports about Erdogan having heart attack

The anti-disinformation center of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's administration has dismissed the reports about the country's leader having a heart attack, writes RIA Novosti.
"The information disseminated on social media that President Erdogan allegedly had a heart attack and was hospitalized, does not correspond to reality," says the respective post on Twitter.
According to Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay, whose words were quoted by state-funded TRT Haber television, the health of the president is good, and he had a mild cold.
Erkan Kandemir, a representative of the country's ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), confirmed in a video that Erdogan will participate in the events to be held at Akkuyu nuclear power plant on Thursday. But, the rally scheduled for tomorrow has been postponed.
The president of Turkey on Wednesday missed several election campaign events on the advice of doctors. On Tuesday, he gave a live interview to several local television channels, but the live broadcast was suddenly interrupted because the president became ill. After a long break, Erdogan returned to the air and said that he had stomach flu. The head of state promised to resume participation in the election campaign on Thursday.
Turkish presidential and parliamentary elections are scheduled for May 14. Incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is the joint presidential candidate of the Republic Alliance, whose main rival is Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the joint presidential candidate of the opposition People's Alliance. Homeland Party leader Muharrem Ince, and Ata Alliance candidate Sinan Ogan are also running in the presidential election in Turkey.