Armenia Deputy PM Grigoryan: There are disagreements within EAEU regarding energy markets

An Armenian delegation, led by Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan, participated in the meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council held in Belarus on Monday and Tuesday.

In his remarks at the event, Grigoryan noted as follows, in particular: "The economic indicators of the EAEU are growing. But in order to form single markets, including in the energy sector, qualitative changes in the nature of trade are necessary.

The most important factor of EAEU development is the task of formation of single energy markets. We rely on the structural approach of the partners, which will enable to settle a number of existing disagreements and make progress in the framework of practical steps aimed at the implementation of the key principles laid down in the concept of integration in the Eurasian space."

The Armenian deputy PM added that the EAEU approached the end of the first decade of its formation with considerably positive economic indicators, but the task of achieving the main goal, the formation of a single market, depends not so much on the amount of the mutual trade between the member countries, but on its qualitative characteristics.

Among other urgent matters of the EAEU, the deputy premier of Armenia pointed to the need for the development of transport corridors, as well as the need for the development of financial mechanisms to assist various projects within the framework of the EAEU, and the improvement of ways to ensure food security.

"We consider it necessary to develop comprehensive approaches to this matter [i.e. ensuring food security] in order to increase the efficiency of the use of available resources, ensure uninterrupted access to food, and eliminate obstacles, including transportation and logistics," said Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan.