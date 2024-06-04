News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
June 05
USD
387.34
EUR
420.92
RUB
4.36
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
June 05
ՀայEngРус
USD
387.34
EUR
420.92
RUB
4.36
Show news feed
Armenia Deputy PM Grigoryan: There are disagreements within EAEU regarding energy markets
Armenia Deputy PM Grigoryan: There are disagreements within EAEU regarding energy markets
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia
Theme: Economics

An Armenian delegation, led by Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan, participated in the meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council held in Belarus on Monday and Tuesday.

In his remarks at the event, Grigoryan noted as follows, in particular: "The economic indicators of the EAEU are growing. But in order to form single markets, including in the energy sector, qualitative changes in the nature of trade are necessary.

The most important factor of EAEU development is the task of formation of single energy markets. We rely on the structural approach of the partners, which will enable to settle a number of existing disagreements and make progress in the framework of practical steps aimed at the implementation of the key principles laid down in the concept of integration in the Eurasian space."

The Armenian deputy PM added that the EAEU approached the end of the first decade of its formation with considerably positive economic indicators, but the task of achieving the main goal, the formation of a single market, depends not so much on the amount of the mutual trade between the member countries, but on its qualitative characteristics.

Among other urgent matters of the EAEU, the deputy premier of Armenia pointed to the need for the development of transport corridors, as well as the need for the development of financial mechanisms to assist various projects within the framework of the EAEU, and the improvement of ways to ensure food security.

"We consider it necessary to develop comprehensive approaches to this matter [i.e. ensuring food security] in order to increase the efficiency of the use of available resources, ensure uninterrupted access to food, and eliminate obstacles, including transportation and logistics," said Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Iran applies for becoming observer country in Eurasian Economic Union
Armenia also is a member in the EAEU…
 Yerevan to host next Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting
In late September-early October…
 Russia PM: Armenia increased exports to EAEU market 14 times
“Absolutely all five [member] countries benefit from participation in the Eurasian Economic Union,” Mishustin said…
 Armenia Deputy PM Grigoryan chairing Eurasian Economic Commission Council meeting
There are more than three dozen matters on the agenda...
 Russia deputy FM: Participation in Eurasian Economic Union is beneficial for Armenia
As per Aleksandr Pankin, this benefit is statistically confirmed by various economic indicators…
 Russia envoy: Armenia is practically the main acquirer in Eurasian Economic Union integration framework
“For the second year in a row, Armenia is among the world leaders in terms of economic growth rates, largely thanks to trade and economic ties with EAEU and Russia,” Ambassador Kopyrkin stated…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos