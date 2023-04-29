Washington is getting ready for another round of talks on Artsakh between Azerbaijan and Armenia next week in an attempt to bridge differences and develop a "road map" for peace, Azerbaijani Turan reports with reference to diplomatic sources.
According to the report, Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia Jeyhun Bayramov and Ararat Mirzoyan are expected to arrive in the US capital on Monday, May 1, at the invitation of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. No other details were provided by the source, adding that the meeting of foreign ministers could "last several days."
“Diplomatic sources say that if the talks in Washington succeed in developing a "road map" for peace, then Europe will "finish the job" by accepting the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia to conclude a peace treaty "within a few weeks," Azerbaijani news outlet says.