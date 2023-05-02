‘Zangezur corridor’ is part of Middle Corridor, Azerbaijan official says

The "Zangezur corridor" is a part of the Middle Corridor. Azerbaijani Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev stated this during his speech at the international conference "Formation of Greater Eurasian geopolitics: from past to present and future," APA reports.

“European colleagues know very well that the Middle Corridor is not used only for crises. Over the past 10 years, we could not convince the countries that the corridor is very important. Unfortunately, the importance of this corridor has increased namely due to the conflict,” Nabiyev said.

“Currently, the importance of the Middle Corridor is further increasing. Another significant project is the Zangazur [(Zangezur)] corridor. After the liberation of our territories, 70 percent of the corridor was constructed. However, several other partners do not completely understand the importance of the corridor and its being a part of the Middle corridor and delay the completion of the project, creating obstacles. Hope that together with European and Western counterparts we will be able to convince all parties about the importance of the corridor. I hope that this corridor will be built in a short time,” added the Azerbaijani official.

Initially, the route of the Middle Corridor, which will connect Europe with Central Asia, was supposed to pass through Georgia. But after the 44-day military aggression of Turkey and Azerbaijan against Armenia and Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) in the fall of 2020, the “appetite” of Ankara and Baku opened, spreading to Syunik Province of Armenia. This is where the route of the Middle Corridor will pass, according to the idea of the Turkish-Azerbaijani alliance. Moreover, it turns out that Georgia will be left out of this project.