Hurriyet: Turkey presidential election runoff probability is more than 50%
Hurriyet: Turkey presidential election runoff probability is more than 50%
Region:Turkey
Theme: Politics

The probability that the presidential election in Turkey will end in one round is below 50 percent, as the expected votes of incumbent Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his main rival, the only candidate of the opposition, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, are close, Hurriyet daily wrote on Tuesday.

"Erdogan seems to be a little ahead. The [expected] votes are close... Voting abroad will be much more decisive than expected. There is a certain decrease in the votes for Muharrem Ince. There is a slight increase in Sinan Ogan's votes," wrote Hurriyet columnist Ahmet Hakan.

The presidential and parliamentary elections in Turkey are slated for May 14. Incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, 69, is the joint presidential candidate of the Republic Alliance, whose main rival is Kemal Kilicdaroglu, 74, the joint presidential candidate of the opposition People's Alliance. Homeland Party leader Muharrem Ince, 58, and Ata Alliance candidate Sinan Ogan, 55, are also running in the presidential election in Turkey.

If none of these presidential candidates gets more than 50 percent of the votes on May 14, a runoff election will be held on May 28.
Հայերեն and Русский
