Armenia deputy PM, Brazil envoy discuss chances of expanding trade, economic relations

Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan received Brazilian Ambassador Fabio Vaz Pitaluga, the government of Armenia informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.
The deputy PM noted the untapped potential of the development of Armenian-Brazilian bilateral cooperation, and emphasized the chances of expanding trade and economic relations between the two countries.
The interlocutors discussed matters related to regional developments, and exchanged views on the reforms that are being carried out in several domains in Armenia.