Slovenia parliament speaker says they express their support to EU civilian mission in Armenia
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Slovenia welcomes the presence of the EU in the region and expresses its support for the EU civilian mission. The president of the National Assembly (NA) of Slovenia, Urska Klakocar Zupancic, said this in a joint press briefing with Armenian NA speaker Alen Simonyan on Tuesday in Yerevan.

According to her, this EU civilian mission aims to create an atmosphere of trust between the Armenian and Azerbaijani sides.

"We are following the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh," she emphasized.

The head of the Slovenian parliament noted that she was moved by her visit to the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute earlier in the day.

They consider it important to develop relations with Armenia, including at the level of parliamentary friendship groups, she added.

To note, the EU civilian monitoring mission is located on the Armenian side of the border with Azerbaijan.
