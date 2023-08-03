News
UN Secretary General deeply concerned about Lachin corridor issue
UN Secretary General deeply concerned about Lachin corridor issue
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres is deeply concerned by the reports of continued challenges related to the freedom of movement along the Lachin corridor. Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesman for the Secretary General, noted about this in a statement.  

“He [i.e. the UN Secretary General] recalls his previous statement on the need for the Parties to implement the Orders of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), including the Orders issued on 22 February 2023 and reaffirmed on 6 July 2023, related to measures to ensure unimpeded movement of persons, vehicles and cargo along the Lachin Corridor in both directions,” the statement continues.

“He is particularly concerned about reports of the deteriorating humanitarian situation on the ground and calls for urgent steps to facilitate access for the delivery of humanitarian assistance to people in need,” the statement adds.  

“He urges both parties to intensify efforts towards the long-term normalization of relations for the benefit of peace and security in the region,” the statement concludes. 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
