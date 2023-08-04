News
Azerbaijani positions fired at a resident of the Khnapat community. Artsakh MIA
Region:Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Incidents

A 40-year-old resident of Artsakh's Khnapat community was shot from Azerbaijani fighting positions. The police of the Artsakh Interior Ministry reports. 

"On August 4, the Askeran district police department received a report, that at about 15:00 from Azerbaijani fighting positions adjacent to the "Dravun Spring" area of the administrative district of Nerkin Shnek village, fired shots with rifles of different calibers towards a 40-year-old resident of Khnapat village, M. K., who was harvesting with a combine harvester in a wheat field. Fortunately, no one was injured,”- says the statement. 

Agricultural works were stopped due to violation of the ceasefire regime.

The message was passed on to the Russian peacekeeping troops.
