Thursday
October 19
Thursday
October 19
Karabakh President to deliver public address soon
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) President Samvel Shahramanyan will deliver a public address in the near future, Armenian News-NEWS.am learns from the Artsakh Information Center.

"False information being disseminated by some mass media and social networks that as if after the hostilities of September 19, the government of the Artsakh Republic bought apartments or property from various persons, provided loans or cash, does not correspond to reality. (…). We inform that President Samvel Shahramanyan will reflect on this and a number of other matters in his public speech in the near future," the Artsakh Information Center stated, in particular.
Red Cross: Some people remaining in Karabakh are requesting transport to leave
The ICRC released a video…
 Ombudsperson: There are torture traces on corpses of dozens of residents found in Karabakh, brought to Armenia
The obtained data is reflected in the preliminary report which was presented at the Hague court…
 Azerbaijan presents radio electronic warfare complexes found in Karabakh as ‘aircraft obstruction means’
The State Security Service of Azerbaijan is attempting to justify its accusations with them…
 CoE Committee of Ministers: Azerbaijan has to ensure Karabakh Armenians’ right to live in their homes in dignity
A statement was adopted at Wednesday’s meeting of the Committee…
 180 forcibly displaced people from Karabakh receiving treatment in Armenia medical centers
32 of them are in severe condition, and 9 others—in critical condition, added the Armenian PM’s spox…
 Louise Mushikiwabo: Armenian cultural heritage in Nagorno-Karabakh must be protected
The Secretary General of the International Organisation of La Francophonie noted the "upheavals in the world" and the escalation of many conflicts…
