Karabakh President to deliver public address soon

Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) President Samvel Shahramanyan will deliver a public address in the near future, Armenian News-NEWS.am learns from the Artsakh Information Center.
"False information being disseminated by some mass media and social networks that as if after the hostilities of September 19, the government of the Artsakh Republic bought apartments or property from various persons, provided loans or cash, does not correspond to reality. (…). We inform that President Samvel Shahramanyan will reflect on this and a number of other matters in his public speech in the near future," the Artsakh Information Center stated, in particular.