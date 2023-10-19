Austria parliament adopts resolution condemning Azerbaijan ethnic cleansing carried out against Karabakh Armenians

The Austrian Parliament on Thursday unanimously adopted a resolution condemning the ethnic cleansing carried out by Azerbaijan against the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh, informs the Armenian Embassy in Austria.

Armenian Ambassador to Austria Armen Papikyan participated in the respective session of the National Council of Austria as an honored guest.

Many MPs gave speeches condemning Azerbaijan, calling on the federal government of Austria to support Armenia and the forcibly displaced people of Nagorno-Karabakh.

The resolution, supported by all five factions in the Austrian legislature, calls on the federal government to "condemn in all international platforms and bilateral discussions Azerbaijan's military actions that have led to the mass exodus of more than 100,000 ethnic Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh."

The resolution emphasizes the importance of the protection of the rights of ethnic Armenians remaining in Nagorno-Karabakh and those who wish to return to Nagorno-Karabakh, and the implementation of the decisions of the International Court of Justice regarding free movement through the Lachin corridor.

Also, the federal government of Austria is called upon to engage in ensuring free, unimpeded, and long-term access of international humanitarian organizations to Nagorno-Karabakh, as well as the comprehensive protection of Nagorno-Karabakh's cultural assets and churches. In addition, the resolution advocates providing necessary funds to Armenia, as a priority country of Austrian development cooperation, for the further stabilization of the humanitarian situation.