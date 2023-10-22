Hamas-Israel war causes domino effect: Erdogan engages in new dispute with Armenia

There are currently two major military conflicts taking place around the world: in Ukraine and in the Gaza-Israel Strip, but it is likely that other hot military fronts that have recently been closed, such as the front between Turkey and Azerbaijan against Armenia, will be opened depending on the development of events, Greek news outlet Pentapostagma reports.
According to the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, F-16 fighters of the Turkish Air Force arrived in Azerbaijan to participate in the Mustafa Kemal Ataturk-2023 exercises, Pentapostagma notes, emphasizing the fact that the exercises should take place on October 23-25 in various directions, including the city of Baku, Nakhchivan and occupied Artsakh.
“Following the US stop in Turkey-Azerbaijan for a military operation against Armenia, following the occupation of Nagorno Karabakh, with the aim of occupying the southern province of Syunik, through which the Zangezur corridor passes, which will connect Turkey and Nakhchivan with Azerbaijan and from there via the Caspian Sea with the countries of the "Organization of Turkish States", Erdogan has changed his tactics.
Thus, he tried to approach Iran by luring it, proposing that part of the corridor should pass through Iran and not Armenia, in order to circumvent the US-EU-Armenian opposition.
This move by Erdogan is a major trap for Iran, since even if part of the Zangezur corridor passes through Tehran's territory and is controlled by it, it will nevertheless have long-term negative consequences, since it is known that a significant part of the country's Azeri minority resides in its provinces on the border with Armenia, so the risk of their secession will increase dramatically.
However, the Hamas-Israel war has brought Iran and Turkey closer together against their common enemy which is Tel Aviv, with the result, in our estimation, that there will be Tehran's tolerance towards Ankara on the issue of the Zangezur corridor.
As a result, due to international developments, Armenia is not attracting the attention of the international community at this stage and thus Erdogan and Aliyev are making a move to project military power with the "Mustafa Kemal Ataturk-2023" exercise in order to convince Yerevan to accept their conditions for the opening of the Zangezur corridor,” the Greek publication writes.