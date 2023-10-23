News
Argentina sends humanitarian aid for Armenians forcibly displaced from Karabakh
Argentina sends humanitarian aid for Armenians forcibly displaced from Karabakh
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics, Society

The plane from Argentina arrived in Armenia’s Yerevan with humanitarian aid intended for the Armenian forcibly displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh and taking refuge in Armenia as a result of ethnic cleansing by Azerbaijan.

The plane carrying approximately 11 tons of humanitarian aid consisting of warm clothes, footwear, children’s hygiene products, towels, electric heaters, and some other items has landed at Zvartnots International Airport of Yerevan, Armenpress reported.

The flight from Buenos Aires was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Worship and its White Helmets agency, in collaboration with Enrique Pineyro's Solidaire Foundation.
