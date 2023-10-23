News
Head of Germany parliament foreign relations’ committee is in Yerevan
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Michael Roth, Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs of the Bundestag—the German parliament, has arrived in Armenia.

"Raise the flag for young democracy, for peace and territorial integrity," Roth wrote in this regard on X, former Twitter.

The German lawmaker informed that he is in Armenia’s Yerevan and will have meetings with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, National Assembly (NA) speaker Alen Simonyan, and chair Sargis Khandanyan of the NA Standing Committee on Foreign Relations.

Michael Roth added that he will meet also with the Armenian civil society, think tanks, and media representatives.
