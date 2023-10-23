News
Contract signed for construction of Armenia’s Agarak-Kajaran 32km section of North-South Road Corridor
Region:Armenia, Iran
Theme: Economics

A little while ago, Gor Avetisyan  Executive Director of the Road Department Fund of Armenia, as well as Ali Mousavi and Alen Yousefian, representatives of Abad Rahan Pars International Group and Tunnel Sadd Ariana joint venture, signed—in Armenia—the road construction contract within the framework of Tranche 4 of the North-South Road Corridor Investment Program.

The parties emphasized the fact of signing this contract, which will contribute to the implementation of the North-South Road Corridor project, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure of Armenia.

Within the framework of the existing Kajaran-Agarak (Iranian border) reconstruction project of Tranche 4, it is planned to reconstruct the Agarak (Iranian border)-Vardanidzor-prospected Kajaran tunnel exit section, with a total length of about 32 km.

After its reconstruction, this road section will meet advanced international standards.

Accordingly, it is planned to build five new intersections, six new overpasses, two new tunnels with a total length of 920 meters, and 17 new bridges.

The project is funded by a Eurasian Development Bank loan and co-funding by Armenia.

The respective construction work is planned to start at the end of this year and be completed within three years.
