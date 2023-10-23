Canada FM to visit Armenia for 3 days on Wednesday, to officially open embassy

Melanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada, will visit Armenia, from Wednesday to Friday, to deepen bilateral ties between the two countries. This is reported by Global Affairs Canada, detailing that Joly will meet with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan.
“She will officially open the new Embassy of Canada, which will allow for stronger bilateral ties and increased Canadian support to Armenian democracy. Minister Joly will also explore ways to address the urgent needs of the thousands of civilians who are displaced due to the recent military operation of Azerbaijan in the Nagorno-Karabakh region. She will also visit the Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex in honour of the 1.5 million lives that were lost during the Armenian genocide of 1915 and reaffirm Canada’s commitment to fighting any form of denial or revisionism,” Global Affairs Canada added.