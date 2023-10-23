Germany MP: Sanctions will be imposed if Azerbaijan does not stop its aggressive provocative policy

Armenia, France ministers discuss acquiring of defense systems

3+3 meeting, including Armenia, underway in Iran

Roth: Germany FM will visit Armenia

Nikol Pashinyan, Michael Roth confer about Armenia-Azerbaijan relations’ normalization process

Canada FM to visit Armenia for 3 days on Wednesday, to officially open embassy

Armenia FM, Iran president discuss regional and international security issues (PHOTOS)

Michael Roth: Armenia society trying to be free of dependence on Russia as much as possible

Dollar, euro increase in Armenia

Armenia economy minister on North-South road corridor: It can’t be said that there aren't security issues

150 of those forcibly displaced from Karabakh still being treated in Armenia medical facilities

Iran minister of roads, urban development: New bridge will be built on Armenia border

Mher Grigoryan, Erin McKee discuss regional developments, challenges facing Armenia

Iran invites Armenia developers to participate in its housing construction projects

Vahan Kerobyan, China deputy minister of trade discuss possibility of Armenia membership in AIIB

Iranian official: Armenia can have very easy access to outside via Iran

Mehrdad Bazrpash: We are against ‘Zangezur Corridor,’ we support Armenia territorial integrity.

Contract signed for construction of Armenia’s Agarak-Kajaran 32km section of North-South Road Corridor

USAID official: We are ready to assist in addressing the needs of those displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh

Germany MP to Armenia parliament speaker: We did not take sufficient steps to prevent Azerbaijan military aggression

Karen Israyelyan is appointed Armenia Consul General in Los Angeles

Armenia, Azerbaijan premiers to attend international forum in Georgia

Azerbaijan-Turkey joint military exercises kick off near Armenia borders

France, Armenia sign agreement on acquisition of weapons?

Azerbaijan FM heads to Iran for 3+3 talk

Head of Germany parliament foreign relations’ committee is in Yerevan

Quake hits Iran, also felt in Armenia

Iran ambassador to Russia: South Caucasus stability, security are on 3+3 meeting agenda

France army minister: Armenia needs to be given opportunity to protect its civilian population, borders

International conference commemorating 100th anniversary of Armenian cinema to be held under UNESCO auspices

Armenia official, Huawei Technologies’ representatives discuss digital economy (PHOTOS)

Iran roads, urban development minister is in Yerevan at Armenia’s invitation

Argentina sends humanitarian aid for Armenians forcibly displaced from Karabakh

Armenia launching new financial support program for those forcibly displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh, PM says

Israel destroys more than ‘320 terrorist targets’ in Gaza in last 24 hours

Raisi: Gaza people’s blood will accelerate Israel’s fall, Jerusalem’s liberation

US will 'take the appropriate action' in response to any escalation in Middle East, Lloyd Austin says

Toyota manufactures electric Land Cruiser with emphasis on luxury

Iran to switch to calculation in national currency in trade with Armenia

Georgia to not attend 3+3 meeting including Armenia

Over 4 thousand people renounced Russian citizenship in 2023

Armenian Defence Minister leaves for France

South Korea holds its first joint air exercises with Japan, US

Dom Moskvy center donates aid forcibly displaced Artsakh Armenians

Iranian experts equip Karrar jet drone with air-to-air missile

Netanyahu warns Hezbollah against opening second war front

Armenian FM in Tehran upon invitation from Iran

Hamas-Israel war causes domino effect: Erdogan engages in new dispute with Armenia

Switzerland holds parliamentary elections

Israel closes a ministry, transfers its funds

Meeting in ‘3+3’ format to start in Tehran at FM level

4.0 magnitude earthquake hits Greece

Reuters: US air base in Iraq shelled with Katyusha missiles

Iran will sue Israeli officials for ‘crimes against humanity’

Humanitarian aid to arrive from Argentina for forcibly displaced Artsakh Armenians

Armenia still supports plans to establish Russian Consulate General in Kapan

Israeli troops shell mosque in Jenin

Israel evacuates 14 more settlements near Lebanese border

Israel strikes Aleppo, Damascus international airports

Pentagon steps up military readiness in Middle East

IDF: Hezbollah drags Lebanon into war

France, Armenia to sign arms purchase agreement

Iranian navy holds exercises in support of Gaza Strip population

Russian humanitarian mission sends aid for forcibly displaced Artsakh residents

Hamas: Israeli aggression in Gaza could escalate into regional war

ICRC continues responding to needs across region, following 19 September hostilities in Artsakh

IDF raids home of Hamas politburo deputy head, arrests family members

US calls on Israel to clearly articulate goals for ground invasion of Gaza

Palestinian President discusses latest Gaza developments with Michel, Borrell

White House, EU call on Azerbaijan to ensure rights, safety of Artsakh residents

Palestinian President: We will remain on our land

RA Permanent Representative to UN: Azerbaijan seeks to normalize violence and aggression

IDF: There is no humanitarian crisis in Gaza

International experts concerned over possibility of Azerbaijan using force against Armenia

We repeat our history’s darkest moments not only in Israel, but also in Artsakh

ANCA urges next US ambassador to Israel to stop Israeli arms sale to Azerbaijan

Israeli Defense Minister: Hezbollah decided to join the fighting

Homemade bomb goes off near Israeli Embassy in Cyprus

10 people arrested on disturbance suspicion in front of Artsakh representation building

Trucks with humanitarian aid for Gaza begin Rafah checkpoint passage

Armenia introduces housing assistance program for forcibly displaced Artsakh Armenians

Israel warns its citizens against travel to Egypt, Jordan, Morocco

EAEU state PMs to attend Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Kyrgyzstan

At least 22 journalists were killed since Israel-Hamas war began

Israeli night air raid in Gaza kills at least 46 people

Israeli army attacks Hamas observation posts in multi-story buildings

Egypt plans to hold 'peace summit' on Gaza conflict

US, EU insist on delaying ground operation, Israel intends to ‘eliminate Hamas’

Dollar drops, euro rises in Armenia

Russia, Azerbaijan FMs discuss 3+3 platform including Armenia

Armenia official: There are doubts whether Azerbaijan is interested in completing peace process

Deputy FM: Armenia has received Azerbaijan proposals on peace treaty but has not yet sent new ones

What will happen, who will benefit if several thousand Armenians return to Karabakh? Armenia deputy FM responds

EU foreign ministers to discuss assistance to Armenia, its rapprochement with European Union

EU may expand monitoring mission in Armenia in response to Azerbaijan threat

New ambassador of Canada to Armenia visits Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan

Norway to provide financial support to Armenia

RFE/RL: Armenia received invitation from Iran for FMs’ meeting in 3+3 format

President to new ambassador of Canada to Armenia: We certainly need your support