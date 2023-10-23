News
Nikol Pashinyan, Michael Roth confer about Armenia-Azerbaijan relations’ normalization process
Nikol Pashinyan, Michael Roth confer about Armenia-Azerbaijan relations’ normalization process
Region:World News, Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Monday received a delegation led Michael Roth, Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs of the Bundestag—the German parliament, the PM's Office informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The Prime Minister welcomed Mr. Roth's visit and emphasized the continuous development and strengthening of cooperation and dialogue between the parliaments of Armenia and Germany. In the context of Armenia-Germany and Armenia-EU partnership, Nikol Pashinyan emphasized the need for effective promotion of democratic reforms implemented in our country. The Prime Minister referred to the processes taking place in the region, the forced deportation of more than 100,000 of our compatriots from Nagorno-Karabakh as a result of Azerbaijan's policy of ethnic cleansing, and the resulting humanitarian situation.

Michael Roth highly commended the bilateral interparliamentary ties and expressed confidence in their further strengthening. The chairman of the Bundestag's Foreign Affairs Committee condemned the policy of ethnic cleansing carried out by Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karabakh and the forced deportation of local Armenians.

The interlocutors discussed the process of normalization of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations, peace and stability in the region, the activities of the European Civilian Observation Mission in Armenia, as well as other issues of mutual interest.
