Armenia, France ministers discuss acquiring of defense systems

As part of his working visit to France, Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan visited the French Ministry for the Armed Forces, where a meeting with the minister of the French Armed Forces, Sebastien Lecornu was held.
During the meeting, matters related to the Armenian-French cooperation in the defense sector and regional security were discussed.
The progress of the work on the implementation of the agreements reached as a result of the discussions held in Paris in September 2022 and June of this year was summed up, new opportunities for the development of cooperation were outlined, which include the acquisition of defense systems, military education, training, exchange of experience, and some other matters of mutual interest.
The parties lauded the current level of cooperation, and expressed readiness to make new efforts to further develop it.
After the official meeting, a joint statement was made for the press, during which the Minister of Defense of Armenia thanked the French side for its comprehensive support to the development of cooperation in the defense sector.
Also, the two ministers responded the reporters' questions.
Afterwards, the documents on bilateral cooperation were signed at the French Ministry for the Armed Forces.