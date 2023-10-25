Armenia parliament speaker on non-holding of Brussels meeting: Maybe Azerbaijan has concerns about venue

I believe the reason for not holding the meeting in Brussels is technical, and also I assume that the Azerbaijani side may have some concerns in connection with the venue. Alen Simonyan, speaker of the National Assembly (NA) off Armenia, stated this in a briefing with reporters in the NA Wednesday, and in response to Armenian News-NEWS.am's question as to why the meeting between the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan scheduled for the end of this month in Brussels was cancelled.
Simonyan noted that no specific day for this meeting was set, and only the end of October was mentioned.
The NA speaker disagreed that the process of peace talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan has reached an impasse.
Earlier, Armenian News-NEWS.am reported that Toivo Klaar, the European Union Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia, announced that the expected meeting between European Council President Charles Michel, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev will not be held at the end of October.