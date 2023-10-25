News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
October 27
USD
402.55
EUR
424.77
RUB
4.34
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
October 27
ՀայEngРус
USD
402.55
EUR
424.77
RUB
4.34
Show news feed
Armenia parliament speaker on non-holding of Brussels meeting: Maybe Azerbaijan has concerns about venue
Armenia parliament speaker on non-holding of Brussels meeting: Maybe Azerbaijan has concerns about venue
Region:World News, Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


I believe the reason for not holding the meeting in Brussels is technical, and also I assume that the Azerbaijani side may have some concerns in connection with the venue. Alen Simonyan, speaker of the National Assembly (NA) off Armenia, stated this in a briefing with reporters in the NA Wednesday, and in response to Armenian News-NEWS.am's question as to why the meeting between the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan scheduled for the end of this month in Brussels was cancelled.

Simonyan noted that no specific day for this meeting was set, and only the end of October was mentioned.

The NA speaker disagreed that the process of peace talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan has reached an impasse.

Earlier, Armenian News-NEWS.am reported that Toivo Klaar, the European Union Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia, announced that the expected meeting between European Council President Charles Michel, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev will not be held at the end of October.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Charles Michel: EU leaders announced they intend to continue mediation on Armenia-Azerbaijan settlement
At the summit held in Brussels, they discussed the situation in the South Caucasus, said the President of the European Council…
 Hungary FM does not answer question about vetoing EU statement on Azerbaijan military aggression against Karabakh
Peter Szijjarto smoothly pointed the arrows at Josep Borrell, the EU foreign policy chief…
 Armenia deputy FM on Lavrov statement: Those maps were provided to parties by various mediators
We have repeatedly stated that the problem is not the platforms…
 Melanie Joly: EU monitoring mission in Armenia ensures vital stability in South Caucasus.
“Here in Armenia, we're visiting the EUMA,” the Canadian FM noted…
 FM: Armenia's participation in Black Sea power cable project is under consideration
Ararat Mirzoyan noted that there is confidence that the cooperation built on the logic of economic development will be crowned with a positive result…
 Imedi TV: Armenia, Azerbaijan PMs meet in Georgia
The details of the talk are not disclosed…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos