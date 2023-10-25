FM: Canada stands with people of Armenia, supports country’s independence

Armenia highly appreciates the principled position of Canada established after the Azerbaijani military aggression on September 19. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan stated this at Wednesday’s joint press conference with his visiting Canadian colleague, Melanie Joly.

Mirzoyan noted that this visit to Armenia by the Canadian FM is especially important, as the opening of the Canadian embassy in Armenia will take place within the framework of this visit. Armenian FM reminded that this embassy is being opened based on the results of the report on the promotion of Armenia’s democracy, and expressed confidence that the other proposals of this report will be implemented with joint efforts—and as a kind of roadmap.

According to him, the relations between Armenia and Canada are based on shared values, such as democracy, rule of law, and human rights, this creates a broad arena for the strengthening of democratic institutions in Armenia, and the two parties see opportunities for the intensification of trade and economic relations.

The role of the Armenian community in Canada was also mentioned.

The Armenian FM welcomed Canada's joining the EU monitoring mission in Armenia, stressing that the region needs effective steps to establish peace.

Mirzoyan said that Armenia highly appreciates Canada's principled position after the Azerbaijani military aggression on September 19. The Armenian FM stated that all the calls by the international community and the two decisions of the international court had no practical effect, and Azerbaijan carried out Armenian ethnic cleansing in Nagorno-Karabakh. In this regard, Ararat Mirzoyan noted that there are mechanisms that can counter the situation of impunity of Azerbaijan, and thanked the Canadian government for its humanitarian assistance to the Armenian refugees from Nagorno-Karabakh.

The Armenian FM said that he discussed the situation in the region with his Canadian colleague. As Mirzoyan emphasized, mutual recognition of territorial integrity by Armenia and Azerbaijan, excluding maximalist aspirations, as well as the delimitation of their borders based on the maps of the General Staff of the ex-USSR are necessary.

"We [Armenia] are interested also in unblocking [regional] communications based on the principles of equality, reciprocity of sovereignty, thus creating a crossroads of peace," said Ararat Mirzoyan.

In turn, Canadian FM Melanie Joly said that this is her second visit to Armenia, and the first was within the framework of La Francophonie. Canada stands with the people of Armenia, supports the country’s independence, and believes in democratic aspirations, Joly added.