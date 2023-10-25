News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
October 27
USD
402.55
EUR
424.77
RUB
4.34
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
October 27
ՀայEngРус
USD
402.55
EUR
424.77
RUB
4.34
Show news feed
Marcus Ritter: Azerbaijan has not infiltrated Armenia ever since EU monitoring mission’s deployment
Marcus Ritter: Azerbaijan has not infiltrated Armenia ever since EU monitoring mission’s deployment
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The number of incidents has decreased since the arrival of the European Union civilian monitoring mission in Armenia (EUMA), people are not leaving their homes, EUMA has increased international attention to the conflict, but to ensure impartiality, EUMA is not at liberty to say who started the incident. EUMA head Markus Ritter stated this at a forum, entitled "2023 APRIL Forum: Making Progress in Times of Uncertainty" in Armenian capital Yerevan

The EUMA serves as a deterrent factor, people feel more protected, it is important for EUMA to communicate with the civilian population and understand their sentiments, the mission informs Brussels as well about this, but in the event of a major conflict, EUMA shall leave the combat zone, Ritter said, reminding that EUMA is civilian mission.

He emphasized that there were no incursions into Armenia by Azerbaijan after the EUMA deployment, that is the goal, the situation is stable, and fortification work is being carried out, explained Ritter.

The EUMA head assured that this mission does not carry out secret operations, they carry out up to seven patrols per day, and in total there have been about 1,000 of them so far.

As for the presence of Russian border guards in Armenia, according to him, difficulties arose only when visiting the area adjacent to the Kapan city airport.

EUMA went there accompanied by the security forces of Armenia, they don't ask a third party about monitoring, and they ask only Armenia, Ritter concluded.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Charles Michel: EU leaders announced they intend to continue mediation on Armenia-Azerbaijan settlement
At the summit held in Brussels, they discussed the situation in the South Caucasus, said the President of the European Council…
 Hungary FM does not answer question about vetoing EU statement on Azerbaijan military aggression against Karabakh
Peter Szijjarto smoothly pointed the arrows at Josep Borrell, the EU foreign policy chief…
 Armenia deputy FM on Lavrov statement: Those maps were provided to parties by various mediators
We have repeatedly stated that the problem is not the platforms…
 Melanie Joly: EU monitoring mission in Armenia ensures vital stability in South Caucasus.
“Here in Armenia, we're visiting the EUMA,” the Canadian FM noted…
 FM: Armenia's participation in Black Sea power cable project is under consideration
Ararat Mirzoyan noted that there is confidence that the cooperation built on the logic of economic development will be crowned with a positive result…
 Imedi TV: Armenia, Azerbaijan PMs meet in Georgia
The details of the talk are not disclosed…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos