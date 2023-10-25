News
Head of EU mission in Armenia: We don’t provide monitoring results to Azerbaijan
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The European Union civilian monitoring mission in Armenia (EUMA) includes 103 people, and its task is to become the “eyes and ears” of the EU in the region. EUMA head Markus Ritter stated this at a forum, entitled "2023 APRIL Forum: Making Progress in Times of Uncertainty" in Armenian capital Yerevan

According to him, there are no military personnel among the EUMA observers, but there are ex-policemen and ex-border guards.

Representatives of 24 countries out of 27 EU countries are included in this mission, they hope others will join, there are respective vacancies, and based on existing agreements, this mission will operate until December 2025, Ritter said.

Also, they inform Azerbaijan about their activities to avoid misunderstandings, but they do not provide monitoring results to either Armenia or Azerbaijan, but only to the EU headquarters, he added.

The EUMA head emphasized that after the events of September, there were discussions about the monitoring mission, but this question should be addressed to Brussels in the same way as the question of whether the US can join this mission.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
