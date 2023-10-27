News
Georgia legislature head: There are positive developments for signing Armenia-Azerbaijan peace agreement
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia
Theme: Politics

The main goal and task of Georgia is to establish peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan, stated Georgian parliament speaker Shalva Papuashvili, reports Sputnik Georgia.

"I am glad that there are positive developments in this regard for the signing of a peace agreement. I hope that it will be implemented as soon as possible, as it is in our shared interest to make our region an area of peace and security," Papuashvili said.

According to him, Georgia has always been a country that has given friendly Armenia and Azerbaijan the opportunity to meet for substantive discussions, but maintaining neutrality towards both countries.
