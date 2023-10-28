Erdoğan: Israel should end ‘madness’ and stop attacks on Gaza

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan called on Israel to immediately end its “state of madness” and stop attacks on Gaza.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it had carried out strikes on 150 targets in the northern Gaza Strip overnight.
“The ever-increasing Israeli bombardments on Gaza, which intensified last night, have again targeted women, children and innocent civilians, deepening the humanitarian crisis. Israel must immediately get out of this state of madness and stop its attacks.
Today, I invite all my brothers to the Great Palestine Rally, Istanbul Ataturk Airport, where we will make these calls stronger and shout that we stand with the Palestinian people against Israeli oppression,” Erdoğan wrote on X (formerly Twitter).