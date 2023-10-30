News
Pashinyan: Armenia government expects 7% economic growth in 2023
Pashinyan: Armenia government expects 7% economic growth in 2023
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

The Armenian government expects to ensure 7-percent economic growth in this year. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated about this during the debates on the draft 2024 state budget at the joint meeting of parliamentary standing committees in the National Assembly of Armenia Monday.

According to him, the inflationary environment in Armenia is quite stable.

"One of our most important achievements is the macroeconomic stability of Armenia in the face of security threats and challenges, which we were able to maintain both during the war [in 2020], as well as during internal political instability and the coronavirus pandemic. Armenia continues to remain in the environment of high economic growth for the second year in a row," said Pashinyan.

The Armenian premier added that the inflationary situation in Armenia is stable overall, as the inflation rate in the country was only 2.8 percent during the past nine months.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
