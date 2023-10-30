Armenia's Pashinyan: There is serious progress in North-South motorway construction

There is serious progress in the construction of the North-South motorway. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated about this during the debates on the draft 2024 state budget at the joint meeting of parliamentary standing committees in the National Assembly of Armenia Monday.

According to him, capital expenditures in 2024 will increase by 310 percent compared to 2018, or by 537 billion drams (approx. $1.3 billion).

"We also plan to have about 500 kilometers of repaired roads in 2024," added Pashinyan.

Also, he reminded about the recently signed contract on the construction of the Agarak-Kajaran sector.

"This project will be implemented by an Iranian company," the Armenian PM noted.

However, Nikol Pashinyan noted that there are some problems related to the Sisian-Kajaran sector. Corresponding consultations were even held with international partners; in particular, regarding the holding of tenders and some parameters.

"Therefore, the tender procedure does not take place in accordance with the previously noted schedule, but we are conducting talks. We hope that in the near future it will be possible to make a concrete statement. For example, regarding the fact that the construction of the noted sector will be carried out by a specific company," the Armenian premier said, adding, however, that this agreement is preliminary for now.