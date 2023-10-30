News
Lawyer: Maestro Sergey Smbatyan is acquitted
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents, Culture

Maestro Sergey Smbatyan, the artistic director and chief conductor of the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra, has been acquitted. Lawyer Yervand Varosyan wrote about this on Facebook.

"According to the decision of a prosecutor of the Prosecutor General’s Office of the RA [(Republic of Armenia)], the criminal prosecution against Sergey Smbatyan has been stopped on the grounds that the impeachable act was not committed by him," Varosyan added.

Sergey Smbatyan and his father, Armen Smbatyan, the former Ambassador of Armenia to Israel, were accused of large-scale fraud and damage to the Armenian state. And house arrest had been selected as a preventive measure against Sergey Smbatyan.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
