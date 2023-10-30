Elnur Mammadov: Most points in peace treaty have been agreed upon by Azerbaijan, Armenia

Azerbaijan insists that a peace agreement should be signed with Armenia. Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov told AzerTac about this.

According to Mammadov, "In February 2021, Azerbaijan sent an official proposal to Armenia to sign a comprehensive peace treaty. Sadly, the Armenian side did not respond to this proposal for about a year. In addition, Azerbaijan sent a proposal to the Armenian side regarding the five fundamental principles of the peace treaty, which were first mentioned in February 2022. The international community, third countries, and parties assisting this process were also informed about this."

"For about a year and a half, Armenia did not respond to this proposal at all. If we look at the past year, peace talks were held on several platforms, specific and detailed proposals were presented to the other side regarding the terms of the future peace treaty. Armenia also presented its comments and position to Azerbaijan," Mammadov said.

The Azerbaijani deputy FM emphasized that his country insists on signing a peace agreement.

"Azerbaijan's proposal for a peace agreement is in effect today. Therefore, Armenia must first take the next steps. To date, most of the points of the peace treaty have been agreed upon by the parties. We believe that after the Azerbaijani state fully restored [its] sovereignty over its internationally recognized territories in Karabakh, the process of obtaining a peace agreement has become easier, and the probability of its signing should be high," the Azerbaijani official concluded, referring to the Azerbaijani military aggression against Nagorno-Karabakh in September.