Tuesday
October 31
Audi Q6 e-tron launch delayed until at least Spring 2024
Region:World News
Theme: Car World

The German automotive manufacturer cannot overcome the crisis of the IT department of Cariad, which is developing a new generation integrated operating system for all brands of the concern, and this crisis has led to another delay in the release of new models to the market, Kolesa.ru reported.

"We have already talked more than once about the consequences of the crisis of the Cariad division, which was created in 2021 to speed up and reduce the costs of software development within the Volkswagen (VW) group. In fact, it turned out not to be quick and cheap, but long and expensive, the level of project management at Cariad turned out to be too low and led to the disruption of the schedule for the release of new models of almost all subsidiary brands of the concern," the source notes.

The Cariad crisis was the main reason for the resignation of VW CEO Herbert Diess last year, and it forced VW management to extend the life cycle of the modular MEB platform. In 2021, the MEB was expected to be replaced by a new SSP (Scalable Systems Platform) platform in 2024, and now, as reported by Automotive News Europe, citing insiders, the development of the SSP and related software is being completely overhauled, and is unknown when it will eventually launch, at best: by the end of this decade.
