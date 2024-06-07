News
Volvo to issue world's first electric vehicle battery passport 
Volvo to issue world's first electric vehicle battery passport 
Region:World News
Theme: Car World

Volvo Cars is launching the world's first electric vehicle (EV) battery passport recording the origins of raw materials, components, recycled content, and carbon footprint for its flagship EX90 SUV, which is about to start production, the Swedish automaker told Reuters, the latter reports.

The passport was developed by Volvo, which is owned by China's Geely, in partnership with UK startup Circulor, which uses blockchain technology to map supply chains for companies, and took over five years to develop.

Battery passports will be mandatory for EVs sold in the European Union from February 2027 showing the composition of batteries, including the origin of key materials, their carbon footprint and recycled content.

Volvo's head of global sustainability Vanessa Butani told Reuters that introducing the passport nearly three years before regulations kick in was aimed at being transparent with car buyers as the automaker targets producing only fully-electric cars by 2030.
