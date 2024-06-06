Rare 1957 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster offered for €1,595,000

A meticulously restored 1957 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster, one of the most iconic sports cars ever produced, is set to be offered by Collector's Garage in Australia, reports Motorious.
Offered at €1,595,000, this exceptional vehicle, chassis number 198.042.7500286, boasts a rich, documented history and a distinguished restoration.
One of only 27 300 SL Roadsters factory-equipped with Rudge knock-off wheels, this car retains its original engine, chassis, body, rear axle, steering gear, and original Rudge wheels.
Originally delivered in Silver Grey Metallic over a black leather interior, the car has been elegantly repainted in black with a tan leather interior.
It has a documented chain of Italian and German ownership, beginning with its sale by Mercedes-Benz to the Italian shipping company Compagnia Internazionale di Genova in 1958.