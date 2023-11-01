News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
November 01
USD
402.39
EUR
424.48
RUB
4.33
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
November 01
ՀայEngРус
USD
402.39
EUR
424.48
RUB
4.33
Show news feed
Samkharadze: Georgia wants to become regional leader by contributing to Armenia-Azerbaijan relations’ normalization
Samkharadze: Georgia wants to become regional leader by contributing to Armenia-Azerbaijan relations’ normalization
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia
Theme: Politics

Georgia wants to assume a leading role in the region, and its efforts to facilitate the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan are related to this. Nikoloz Samkharadze with, Chairman  of the Foreign Relations Committee of the Georgian parliament, announced this on the air of First Channel television of Georgia.

"As for the so called ‘3+3 format,’ here we [Georgia] have a very clear position: until the occupied territories of Georgia are de-occupied by Russia, and the Russian Federation does not recognize the territorial integrity of Georgia, we will not participate in the meetings in this format," the Georgian MP said. "This does not mean that we will not develop bilateral relations with Turkey and will not try to create a format of Georgia-Armenia-Azerbaijan trilateral relations. Of course, it is important for us to create an atmosphere in the Caucasus that will contribute to both political and economic cooperation. When a country in this so-called ‘format’ grossly violates the territorial integrity of our country and occupies a part of our country, it makes no sense to participate in that format."
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Germany FM to visit Armenia, Azerbaijan
In Armenia, Baerbock is planning also a visit to the accommodation center for Armenian refugees from Nagorno-Karabakh…
 Head of EU civilian mission in Armenia briefs President on details about their monitoring
Vahagn Khachaturyan visited the newly opened Yeghegnadzor city office of this mission…
 Border with Azerbaijan is calm, there is no tension, head of EU monitoring mission in Armenia says in Yeghegnadzor
Establishing sustainable peace in the South Caucasus is one of the main goals of the European Union, said, for his part, the head of the EU Delegation in Armenia…
 EU monitoring mission in Armenia opens headquarters in Yeghegnadzor
This region deserves lasting peace and stability said the head of mission…
 Lemkin Institute for Genocide Prevention issues Red Flag Alert for Azerbaijan in Armenia
Due to the alarming potential for an invasion of Armenia by Azerbaijan in the coming days and weeks…
 Armenia official: Enclaves’ issue will be clarified when peace treaty with Azerbaijan is signed
“There must be legal bases also for an enclave or any territory,” said the Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos