Samkharadze: Georgia wants to become regional leader by contributing to Armenia-Azerbaijan relations’ normalization

Georgia wants to assume a leading role in the region, and its efforts to facilitate the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan are related to this. Nikoloz Samkharadze with, Chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee of the Georgian parliament, announced this on the air of First Channel television of Georgia.
"As for the so called ‘3+3 format,’ here we [Georgia] have a very clear position: until the occupied territories of Georgia are de-occupied by Russia, and the Russian Federation does not recognize the territorial integrity of Georgia, we will not participate in the meetings in this format," the Georgian MP said. "This does not mean that we will not develop bilateral relations with Turkey and will not try to create a format of Georgia-Armenia-Azerbaijan trilateral relations. Of course, it is important for us to create an atmosphere in the Caucasus that will contribute to both political and economic cooperation. When a country in this so-called ‘format’ grossly violates the territorial integrity of our country and occupies a part of our country, it makes no sense to participate in that format."