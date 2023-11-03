3 persons forcibly displaced from Karabakh to Armenia still in critical, 11 others in severe condition

A total of 113 people who were forcibly displaced from Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) to Armenia as a result of military operations by Azerbaijan and the explosion in Karabakh continue to receive treatment in various medical centers in Armenia. Deputy Health Minister Artak Jumayan announced this at the press briefing in the Armenian government.
He added that 11 of them are in severe condition, 3 others are in critical condition, and 19 other patients continue their treatment abroad, and positive dynamics of their condition is observed in all of them.
Jumayan noted that over 100 medical patients who were forcibly displaced from Karabakh to Armenia have been discharged from Armenia’s hospitals in recent weeks, but they continue to be under medical and outpatient supervision.
In addition, 120 babies were born so far in families who forcibly moved from Karabakh to Armenia; 67 of these babies were in capital Yerevan, and 53—in the provinces.