News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
November 04
USD
402.22
EUR
428.08
RUB
4.33
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
November 04
ՀայEngРус
USD
402.22
EUR
428.08
RUB
4.33
Show news feed
3 persons forcibly displaced from Karabakh to Armenia still in critical, 11 others in severe condition
3 persons forcibly displaced from Karabakh to Armenia still in critical, 11 others in severe condition
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Society

A total of 113 people who were forcibly displaced from Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) to Armenia as a result of military operations by Azerbaijan and the explosion in Karabakh continue to receive treatment in various medical centers in Armenia. Deputy Health Minister Artak Jumayan announced this at the press briefing in the Armenian government.

He added that 11 of them are in severe condition, 3 others are in critical condition, and 19 other patients continue their treatment abroad, and positive dynamics of their condition is observed in all of them.

Jumayan noted that over 100 medical patients who were forcibly displaced from Karabakh to Armenia have been discharged from Armenia’s hospitals in recent weeks, but they continue to be under medical and outpatient supervision.

In addition, 120 babies were born so far in families who forcibly moved from Karabakh to Armenia; 67 of these babies were in capital Yerevan, and 53—in the provinces.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia's Mirzoyan: Current year was not, is not going at all the way we were trying to
“And when we say this, we first of all mean the most recent example: the ethnic cleansing of Nagorno-Karabakh,” the FM noted…
 Armenia FM: No other government in world that accepts more than 100,000 refugees in few days but no upheaval in country
Mirzoyan recalled that many international partners are positively surprised by Armenia's response and orderliness in this regard…
 PACE co-rapporteurs to make monitoring visit to Armenia
In Yerevan, Mr Kiljunen and Ms Åberg are due to meet the Prime Minister, the Ministers of Justice and Internal Affairs, as well as...
 Noubar Afeyan: Arresting, charging Ruben Vardanyan is psychological pressure on world’s 10 million Armenians
The co-founder of the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative, entrepreneur and philanthropist, as well as the co-founder and chairman of the Board of Directors of Moderna, spoke to CNN…
 Greece sends humanitarian aid for Armenians displaced from Karabakh
Four tons of humanitarian goods were delivered to the Armenian authorities Thursday…
 Pashinyan: Quite a large flow of forcibly displaced people from Karabakh are applying for Armenia citizenship
“Our task is to organize that process as quickly as possible,” the Armenian PM said…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos