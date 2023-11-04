News
Bayramov: Negotiations will continue when Yerevan accepts Baku’s terms
Region:World News, Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Unconstructive steps on the part of Armenia led to a slowdown in the normalization process between the two countries, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a briefing following negotiations with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.

At the same time, he emphasized that despite all this, the Azerbaijani government considers the normalization of relations with Armenia to be no alternative.

Nevertheless, Bayramov noted that negotiations with Armenia will continue when Yerevan accepts Baku’s conditions.

He stressed that Azerbaijan, as before, is ready for negotiations with Armenia. “The format of negotiations can be any; it is important to understand that this is an issue between Azerbaijan and Armenia. In line with the peace treaty, we have presented our subsequent proposals to the Armenian side and are now waiting for a response from them,” Bayramov added.
The head of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry emphasized that during a ministerial meeting in Tehran (October 23) in the “3+3” format, he discussed the normalization of relations with his Armenian colleague Ararat Mirzoyan: “My meeting with the Armenian colleague was not envisaged there. However, we held a meeting that lasted more than 40 minutes."
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
