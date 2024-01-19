News
Friday
January 19
News
Ambassador Kopyrkin: Russia expects Armenia PM to attend EAEU anniversary summit in Moscow
Ambassador Kopyrkin: Russia expects Armenia PM to attend EAEU anniversary summit in Moscow
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

Russia expects that Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will participate in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) anniversary summit to be held in Moscow in May, Russian ambassador to Armenia Sergey Kopyrkin said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

"Let me remind that this year the Eurasian Economic Council [of the EAEU] is chaired by the Republic of Armenia. This also implies the delegations’ exchange and visits. The anniversary summit of the Eurasian Economic Union is scheduled to be held in Moscow in May, and naturally, the Russian side expects the participation of the country's [i.e. Armenia] leader, president, Prime Minister Pashinyan," said the Russian envoy.

According to him, mutual visits at the high and highest level are a common phenomenon in the practice of interstate relations, and this matter was, is, and remains on the agenda.

"Let me remind that recently, a month ago, the regular meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission for Economic Cooperation [between Russia and Armenia] was held here, in Yerevan, headed by the deputy prime ministers of our countries. A fairly large number of high-ranking representatives of various departments of both Russia and Armenia participated in it. This was a very important, significant event in our bilateral relations. Of course, the decisions that were taken, the important decisions, will be implemented and will naturally require contacts and visits," said Kopyrkin.

He added that there are a number of invitations from the Russian side to the Armenian colleagues to attend the significant events planned for 2024.

"I will not list everything now; we are working on this matter. Of course, such exchanges—including visits at the high, highest level—are on the agenda," added the Russian ambassador to Armenia.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
