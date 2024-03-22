Baza: Special Forces storm Crocus City Hall

Special forces stormed the Crocus City Hall, where there was a shooting. This is reported by the Telegram channel Baza.
The channel also reports that according to preliminary data four criminals managed to escape from the scene of the crime. Employees of traffic police block the roads near the "Crocus City Hall".
The search is underway for four men in camouflaged clothing, who may have fled the scene of the crime. Shot reports that Moscow introduced a plan, "Siren," to collect police personnel for reinforcement.
Channel 112, citing sources, reports that the number of people injured in the shooting at the Crocus City Hall has increased to 130.