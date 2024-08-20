News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
August 20
USD
388.1
EUR
430.13
RUB
4.34
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
August 20
ՀայEngРус
USD
388.1
EUR
430.13
RUB
4.34
Show news feed
Russia MFA official: Refusing to cooperate with CSTO is against Armenia's interests
Russia MFA official: Refusing to cooperate with CSTO is against Armenia's interests
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

As for Armenia's participation in the general work of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), now Yerevan is dominated by the trend to refuse such cooperation. This position, as it seems to us, contradicts the interests of the people of Armenia, considerably weakens national security. Mikael Agasandyan, Director of the First CIS Department of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), stated this in an interview with RIA Novosti.

"Ultimately, there are no alternatives to the CSTO and Russia as guarantees of the stability of the [Armenian] republic. At this phase, the doors of full cooperation in the CSTO are open for the return of Armenia, and the mutual obligations within the framework of the organization remain unchanged. We expect that the Armenian partners, overcoming their doubts, will again show interest in working in favor of the strategic interests of the friendly Armenian people," added the Russian MFA official.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
CSTO indicates how it will respond to Ukraine army incursion into Russia's Kursk Region
Also, the military alliance reminded that the question of providing military aid can arise only in case of an official request from a member country...
 Armenia to not participate in upcoming CSTO military exercise
Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, and Kyrgyzstan will participate in it…
 Armenia parliament speaker on Russia: One had to be good partner, protect allies
"What is happening in our region is the same story as in Ukraine,” Alen Simonyan said…
 Lavrov: Procedure for Armenia leaving CSTO not discussed at FMs’ Council meeting 
Yerevan has not sent any such official documents to the Collective Security Treaty Organization, the Russian FM explained…
 CSTO chief: All our obligations to Armenia are maintained
But the Collective Security Treaty Organization expects that Armenia will officially clarify its status in the organization…
 Russia MFA comments on Armenia's non-participation in CSTO FMs’ meeting
Moscow expects that Yerevan will understand that the CSTO platform provides all opportunities for cooperation in matters of ensuring regional security, Russian Deputy FM Mikhail Galuzin said…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos