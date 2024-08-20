Russia MFA official: Refusing to cooperate with CSTO is against Armenia's interests

As for Armenia's participation in the general work of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), now Yerevan is dominated by the trend to refuse such cooperation. This position, as it seems to us, contradicts the interests of the people of Armenia, considerably weakens national security. Mikael Agasandyan, Director of the First CIS Department of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), stated this in an interview with RIA Novosti.

"Ultimately, there are no alternatives to the CSTO and Russia as guarantees of the stability of the [Armenian] republic. At this phase, the doors of full cooperation in the CSTO are open for the return of Armenia, and the mutual obligations within the framework of the organization remain unchanged. We expect that the Armenian partners, overcoming their doubts, will again show interest in working in favor of the strategic interests of the friendly Armenian people," added the Russian MFA official.